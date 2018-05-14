Red Sox's J.D. Martinez: Hits 10th homer of season
Martinez went 2-for-3 three two-run home run and three RBI to help the Red Sox to a 5-3 victory over the Blue Jays on Sunday.
Martinez kept right on rolling with another long ball - his 10th of the year in 149 at-bats. The 30-year-old slugger has been absolutely dynamite since getting off to a relatively slow start and he's now got a ridiculous 1.018 OPS to kick off his first year with the Red Sox. The fact that his .624 slugging percentage is actually lower than the .690 mark he posted in his 119 games split between Detroit and Arizona last year speaks to how good Martinez has been over the last couple of years and suggests that there shouldn't be cause for much worry about a substantial amount of regression from the absurd numbers he's currently posting.
