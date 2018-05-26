Red Sox's J.D. Martinez: Hits 16th homer
Martinez went 1-for-4 with a solo home run in a 6-2 victory for the Red Sox over the Braves on Friday.
Martinez had just one hit in his last 11 at-bats coming into this contest but he dispatched of the brief lull in short order by launching his 16th home run with a fourth-inning blast off Julio Teheran. He now has a brilliant .326/.381/.653 slash line through 190 at-bats in his inaugural campaign with the Red Sox.
