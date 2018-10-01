Red Sox's J.D. Martinez: Hits 43rd long ball

Martinez was 2-for-3 with two runs and a three-run home run in Sunday's 10-2 win over the Yankees.

September actually ended up as Martinez's worst statistical month of the season, but he still posted a .297 average and .841 OPS. The 31-year-old was one of the best hitters in baseball all season, totaling 43 home runs and 130 RBI with a .330/.402/.629 slash line.