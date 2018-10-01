Red Sox's J.D. Martinez: Hits 43rd long ball
Martinez was 2-for-3 with two runs and a three-run home run in Sunday's 10-2 win over the Yankees.
September actually ended up as Martinez's worst statistical month of the season, but he still posted a .297 average and .841 OPS. The 31-year-old was one of the best hitters in baseball all season, totaling 43 home runs and 130 RBI with a .330/.402/.629 slash line.
More News
-
Red Sox's J.D. Martinez: On bench for second half of doubleheader•
-
Red Sox's J.D. Martinez: Resting in series finale•
-
Red Sox's J.D. Martinez: Out of lineup Sunday•
-
Red Sox's J.D. Martinez: Homers in victory•
-
Red Sox's J.D. Martinez: Smacks 40th home run•
-
Red Sox's J.D. Martinez: Not in Wednesday's lineup•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Top 20 third basemen for 2019
Third base is shaping up to be one of the deepest of all positions in 2019 — that is, if the...
-
Top 20 second basemen for 2019
At a time when position scarcity is supposed to be on the outs, second base is surprisingly...
-
Waivers: One-start sleepers?
With the 2018 season drawing to a close, Scott White considers which pitchers and hitters might...
-
Two-start pitcher rankings for Week 27
You'll find two-start pitcher rankings here, but Scott White says they may not be of as much...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 27
Final week means starting lineups that are less rigid than ever, but Scott White has found...
-
Waivers: Stewart, Voit pack the power
A Tigers rookie makes his presence known while Luke Voit continues to power up for the Yankees....