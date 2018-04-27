Martinez went 2-for-4 with a three-run home run in Boston's 5-4 victory over Toronto on Thursday.

Martinez got off to a relatively slow start with his new club but that can be considered a thing of the past as his fifth-inning blast off Marco Estrada brought his slash line up to .306/.351/.565 with five home runs and 18 RBI. He looks primed for another prolific power-hitting campaign coming off his 2017 season split between Detroit and Arizona, when he clubbed 45 home runs and slugged a ridiculous .690 in only 119 games.