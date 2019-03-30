Red Sox's J.D. Martinez: Hits first homer of 2019

Martinez went 1-for-4 with a solo home run in a 7-6 victory against the Mariners on Friday.

The Mariners jumped out to a 6-1 lead by the end of the fourth, but the Red Sox slowly chipped away. Martinez' blast pulled Boston within three in the sixth. Martinez has hit at least 43 homers in each of the last two years, and at 31, there doesn't seem to be any signs of Martinez slowing down any time soon.