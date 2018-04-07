Martinez went 1-for-2 with a homer, two runs and two RBI Saturday against the Rays.

Martinez's first Red Sox homer was a seventh-inning solo shot off Chaz Roe. He also drove in a run on a first-inning sacrifice fly. His opening six games had been something of a disappointment, as he'd hit .240/.296/.360. It's still very early, though, so the slugger has plenty of time to get on a roll and climb back up near the top of the home run leaderboard.