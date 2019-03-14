Red Sox's J.D. Martinez: Hits in B game

Martinez (back) got a couple at-bats in a minor-league game Thursday and he expects to return to big-league action Friday, Jen McCaffrey of The Athletic reports.

He said his back is feeling better and the fact that he got at-bats against minor leaguers supports that notion. Look for him to get back in the lineup Friday against the Yankees.

More News
Our Latest Stories