Red Sox's J.D. Martinez: Hits in B game
Martinez (back) got a couple at-bats in a minor-league game Thursday and he expects to return to big-league action Friday, Jen McCaffrey of The Athletic reports.
He said his back is feeling better and the fact that he got at-bats against minor leaguers supports that notion. Look for him to get back in the lineup Friday against the Yankees.
