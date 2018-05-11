Red Sox's J.D. Martinez: Hits ninth home run
Martinez went 1-for-4 with a solo home run and two RBI Thursday against the Yankees.
Martinez blasted the game-winning home run off Dellin Betances in the eighth inning, his ninth home run of the season. His power is slowly picking up as he now has four home runs in his past eight games while also adding two doubles in the span. He is also riding an 11 game-hitting streak which has him hitting .348/.395/.623 through 138 at-bats this season.
