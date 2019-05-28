Red Sox's J.D. Martinez: Hits two home runs

Martinez went 2-for-5 with two home runs in a 12-5 win over the Indians on Monday.

Martinez was hitless through three at-bats until he hit a solo shot in the sixth inning and took a slider deep to left field in the eighth inning. The first home run was crushed, registering an exit velocity of 106 mph. The right-hander had one hit in his last five games coming into this one, so it was a welcome sight to see the power display. Martinez is hitting .268/.369/.521 with seven home runs in May.