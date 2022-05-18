Martinez went 3-for-5 with a two-run home run in Tuesday's 13-4 loss to the Astros.
Martinez launched his fifth home run of the season in the fifth inning, but by that time, the Red Sox were down by 10 runs. The DH extended his batting streak to 19 games, during which Martinez has gone 29-for-75 (.387) with four home runs, nine doubles, 13 RBI and nine runs scored.
