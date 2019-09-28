Red Sox's J.D. Martinez: Homers in loss

Martinez went 1-for-4 with a walk and a solo homer in Saturday's loss to Baltimore.

The homer was Martinez's first in three full weeks, a rare drought for the veteran slugger. He'd hit just .255/.350/.294 in the 14 games since his previous home run. His .305/.383/.559 slash line on the season is still quite strong, but represents a significant drop-off from the .330/.402/.629 mark he recorded in 2018, especially considering how the league's overall offense has increased between the two seasons.

