Red Sox's J.D. Martinez: Homers in victory

Martinez went 2-for-4 with a single and a solo home run in Thursday's victory over the Blue Jays.

Martinez got the scoring started for the Red Sox with a solo shot off Sam Gaviglio in the second inning. The MVP candidate now has a .330/.400/.634 slash line with 41 home runs, 122 RBI and 106 runs over 602 plate appearances in 2018.

