Red Sox's J.D. Martinez: Homers twice, drives in seven
Martinez went 3-for-4 with a pair of three-run home runs and another RBI in Friday's 11-0 rout of the Padres.
Martinez socked a three-run home run in the first inning off Chris Paddack, then cranked another three-run shot in the sixth off Eric Yardley to make it an 11-0 game. He also hit a sacrifice fly in the fourth inning en route to his career-high seven RBI night. Through 117 games this season, the 32-year-old is slashing .308/.384/.557 with 78 runs scored, 75 RBI and a team-leading 30 home runs.
