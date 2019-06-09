Red Sox's J.D. Martinez: Idle again Sunday
Martinez (back) remains out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Rays, Bill Koch of The Providence Journal reports.
Martinez has missed the entire four-game weekend series due to back spasms, which led to his early removal from Thursday's game against the Royals. It's not clear how well Martinez has responded to treatment at this time, but the Red Sox's reluctance to move him to the 10-day injured list at this point suggests he's still viewed as day-to-day. Christian Vazquez will replace Martinez as Boston's designated hitter Sunday.
