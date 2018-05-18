Red Sox's J.D. Martinez: In Friday's lineup
Martinez (illness) will DH and bat in the cleanup position against Baltimore on Friday, Pete Abraham of The Boston Globe reports.
Martinez was removed from Thursday's game due to a stomach illness but as expected, the slugger won't be forced to miss any additional time. Over 42 games this season, he's slashing .344/.394/.656 with 13 home runs and 38 RBI.
