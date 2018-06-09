Red Sox's J.D. Martinez: In Saturday's lineup
Martinez (back) will DH and bat third against the White Sox on Saturday, Pete Abraham of The Boston Globe reports.
As expected, Martinez is back in the starting lineup after sitting Friday due to back tightness. Manager Alex Cora confirmed that he isn't concerned over Martinez's status moving forward, so continue to expect huge production out of the slugger.
