Martinez (thumb) will play left field against the Rangers on Thursday, Ryan Hannable of WEEI.com reports.

Martinez went 2-for-4 with a home run and two RBI in Wednesday's victory but admitted after the game that he aggravated his sore left thumb during an at-bat in the fifth inning. He initially injured the thumb in mid-April against the Yankees but hasn't been forced to miss any time with the issue. It doesn't seem to have any impact on his performance, as he's hitting .343/.392/.593 with six home runs and 24 RBI this year.