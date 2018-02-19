Red Sox's J.D. Martinez: Inks deal with Red Sox
Martinez signed with Boston on Monday, Pedro Gomez of ESPN reports.
The long-rumored deal has finally been signed, and Boston now has the power bat they've coveted all offseason. Moving from Chase Field to anywhere other than Colorado represents a downgrade in terms of park factors, but the move should still be a fine one for Martinez's fantasy value. While the Green Monster may depress Martinez's home run total a bit, his overall production should remain quite strong in a solid Red Sox lineup. Expect big things from the 30-year-old slugger in Boston this year.
