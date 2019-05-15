Red Sox's J.D. Martinez: Keeps heating up
Martinez went 2-for-5 with a solo home run Tuesday against the Rockies.
Martinez took Kyle Freeland deep in the third inning to record his eighth home run of the season. After a slow start in terms of power production, Martinez has now accounted for half of his home runs in the past six games. As a result, his season-long line has improved to .316/.393/.523 across 178 plate appearances.
