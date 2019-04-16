Red Sox's J.D. Martinez: Keeps hitting

Martinez went 2-for-4 with a double in Monday's 8-1 loss to the Orioles.

The double was the fifth in the last six games for Martinez, who extended his hit streak to six games and has reached base safely in all 17 games played. The Red Sox have under-performed thus far, but Martinez and the man who hits behind him, Xander Bogaerts, have been steady offensive contributors.

