Red Sox's J.D. Martinez: Knocks in two Saturday

Martinez went 2-for-4 with two RBI in Saturday's 5-4 win over Houston.

Martinez delivered a pair of RBI-singles off Astros starter Justin Verlander, who allowed multiple runs for just the third time this season. Martinez has put together a monster first two months, giving him a realistic shot at the Triple Crown. He's tied for the MLB lead in homers (19), leads in RBI (50) and is 13th in average (.321).

