Red Sox's J.D. Martinez: Launches 12th homer

Martinez went 2-for-5 with a home run in Sunday's win at Yankee Stadium.

Martinez wasted no time getting the Red Sox on the board by slugging a two-out solo home run off CC Sabathia in the first inning. Through 54 games, the 31-year-old has put together yet another successful campaign, slashing .294/.373/.525 with 12 home runs, 33 runs scored and 32 RBI as Boston's primary cleanup hitter.

