Red Sox's J.D. Martinez: Leads charge in big win

Martinez went 3-for-5 with a double, a run scored and an RBI in Wednesday's 11-4 win over the Tigers.

The slugger has only one homer in his last 17 games, but otherwise Martinez is putting together another excellent campaign, slashing .344/.430/.538 through 25 contests. Expect his power numbers to catch up to the rest of his offensive profile in short order.

