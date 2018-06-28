Red Sox's J.D. Martinez: League-leading 25th homer

Martinez went 2-for-4 with a home run, a walk, three RBI and a pair of runs scored in Wednesday's win over the Angels.

Martinez delivered a three-run shot in the second inning, the final blow in the six-run frame. The 30-year-old has been an absolute beast in his first year in Boston, leading the league in both home runs (25) and RBI (64) to go along with a .329/.396/.654 slash line.