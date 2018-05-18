Red Sox's J.D. Martinez: Leaves with stomach illness
Martinez left Thursday's game against the Orioles due to a stomach illness.
Martinez might have made the Orioles sicker than the stomach bug made him, cranking a shot deep over the center field wall in the first inning to give the Sox a two-run lead. Blake Swihart replaced him in the game, though Martinez was in there for three at-bats and Boston had a big lead, so it seems the slugger has a decent chance at returning for Friday's second game of the series vs. the O's.
