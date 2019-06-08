Red Sox's J.D. Martinez: Likely out for both Saturday games

Martinez (back) is not in the lineup for Game 1 of Saturday's doubleheader against the Rays and is unlikely to play in the nightcap, Jen McCaffrey of The Athletic reports.

The Red Sox are hopeful that Martinez won't need a stint on the injured list. Martinez's back has been an issue for him over the past month, and it may continue to cause him to miss time over the rest of the season. The hope is that it will be a manageable situation that does not lead to long absences.