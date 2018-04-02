Martinez started in left field for a second consecutive day and went 1-for-5 with an RBI in Sunday's 2-1 win over the Rays.

Martinez, who got his first hit in a Red Sox uniform Saturday, knocked in his first run Sunday. He's off to a slow start, going 3-for-15 over the first four games of the season, something that can be attributed to a late start after signing at the end of February. He talked about his timing being off, so it's important manager Alex Cora get Martinez regular at-bats while handing out rest days to others. We expect to see Martinez in the lineup regularly, whether at designated hitter for left field.

