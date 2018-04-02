Red Sox's J.D. Martinez: Makes second straight outfield start
Martinez started in left field for a second consecutive day and went 1-for-5 with an RBI in Sunday's 2-1 win over the Rays.
Martinez, who got his first hit in a Red Sox uniform Saturday, knocked in his first run Sunday. He's off to a slow start, going 3-for-15 over the first four games of the season, something that can be attributed to a late start after signing at the end of February. He talked about his timing being off, so it's important manager Alex Cora get Martinez regular at-bats while handing out rest days to others. We expect to see Martinez in the lineup regularly, whether at designated hitter for left field.
More News
-
Red Sox's J.D. Martinez: Plays field Saturday•
-
Red Sox's J.D. Martinez: Working on timing•
-
Red Sox's J.D. Martinez: To play some outfield•
-
Red Sox's J.D. Martinez: Set to debut Wednesday•
-
Red Sox's J.D. Martinez: Contract with Red Sox finalized•
-
Red Sox's J.D. Martinez: Sorting through contract adjustments•
-
Ranking the five newest closers
Over the last few days, Fantasy owners have been subjected to a deluge of last-minute closer...
-
Early season hot takes (or not)
Some noteworthy things happened on opening day, just like on every other day of the baseball...
-
Waivers: Jose Martinez top option
Heath Cummings takes a look at Opening Day and who you need to look at on the waiver wire.
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 2
Which bats are worth using off the waiver wire in Week 2? Scott White gives you his favori...
-
Week 2 two-start pitcher rankings
A full-length second week introduces two-start pitchers to the equation. Our Scott White ranks...
-
Podcast: Players to keep an eye on
Looking to do some scouting? We’ll tell you which players to keep an eye on in the first few...