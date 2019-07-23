Red Sox's J.D. Martinez: Mashes 20th homer
Martinez went 2-for-5 with a double, a home run and four RBI in Monday's 9-4 win over the Rays.
His three-run blast off Jalen Beeks in the third inning gave Martinez 20 homers on the year, while the two-bagger was his 21st -- the sixth straight season with 20 of each for the slugger. Martinez has now boosted his slash line to .287/.360/.515, adding 55 RBI and 57 runs through 90 games to his ledger.
