Red Sox's J.D. Martinez: Mashes two home runs
Martinez went 2-for-4 with two home runs, three RBI, two runs scored and one walk in Sunday's 5-0 victory over the Orioles.
Martinez hit a solo home run in the second inning followed by a two-run blast in the fifth which gave Boston a 5-0 lead. He's been tearing the cover off the ball through 45 games this season, putting together a .343/.397/.680 batting line and showing impressive power with 15 home runs and 41 RBI. Martinez is showing no signs of slowing down as the Red Sox head to Tampa Bay for a three-game series.
