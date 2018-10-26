Red Sox's J.D. Martinez: May not start due to ankle injury

Red Sox manager Alex Cora wouldn't commit to having J.D. Martinez (ankle) start in right field in Friday's Game 3 of the World Series, ESPN reports.

However, Martinez said he planned on playing in Game 3. Martinez aggravated a sore right ankle while running the bases in Game 2, but remained in the game. Without the DH at an NL park, Martinez will need to play the outfield to stay in the lineup. Cora also said he wouldn't move Mookie Betts to second base in order to keep both Jackie Bradley Jr. and Andrew Benintendi in the lineup.