Red Sox's J.D. Martinez: Not in Friday's lineup
Martinez (back) was held out of Friday's lineup against the White Sox, Sean McAdam of the BostonSportsJournal.com reports.
Manager Alex Cora seemed optimistic that Martinez would be able to play following Thursday's exit with back tightness, but it seems as though the outfielder would benefit from receiving a day off to recover. In his place, Brock Holt will get a start in right field and bat second. Consider Martinez day-to-day for Saturday's game, with a chance that he will be available off the bench if needed during Friday's tilt.
