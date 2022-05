Martinez will not start the second game of Saturday's doubleheader against the Orioles, Christopher Smith of The Springfield Republican reports.

Martinez went 1-for-4 with a walk and a run scored in the first game of the day. Even though he merely served as the designated hitter, the Red Sox evidently don't want him playing 18 innings in one day. Franchy Cordero will fill that spot in his absence, with Bobby Dalbec starting at first base.