Martinez isn't starting Saturday's game against the Orioles due to cold symptoms, Ian Browne of MLB.com reports.
Martinez started each of the first seven games of the year and went 13-for-30 with nine extra-base hits and 12 RBI while recording hits in every contest. However, he's feeling under the weather Saturday and is in the COVID protocols as a precautionary measure, Christopher Smith of The Springfield Republican reports. Christian Vazquez will serve as the designated hitter Saturday, batting fourth.