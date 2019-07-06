Red Sox's J.D. Martinez: Not in lineup Saturday
Martinez is not in the lineup against the Tigers on Saturday.
Martinez has started every game since June 9, so this appears to be a routine day off for him. He is currently hitting .300/.372/.537 across 353 plate appearances. Christian Vazquez will be the designated hitter and bat third in his place.
