Red Sox's J.D. Martinez: Not in Wednesday's lineup

Martinez is out of the lineup versus the Braves on Wednesday, Ian Browne of MLB.com reports.

As expected, Martinez will receive a standard day off following eight straight starts as the Red Sox wrap up a three-game set in Atlanta. Manager Alex Cora said last weekend that he wanted to give Martinez at least one breather this series. Look for him to rejoin the starting lineup for Friday's series opener against Houston.

