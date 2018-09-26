Red Sox's J.D. Martinez: On bench for second half of doubleheader

Martinez is not in the lineup for Game 2 of Wednesday's doubleheader against the Orioles, Pete Abraham of The Boston Globe reports.

Martinez will take a seat for the second half of Wednesday's twin bill after going 3-for-5 with a double, a homer, three RBI and three runs scored in Game 1 as the Red Sox won 19-3. The slugger is now hitting .330 with a 1.032 OPS through 147 games this season, and his 42 homers trail only Khris Davis (46). Rafael Devers is covering DH in Game 2, opening up a spot for Brock Holt to start at the hot corner.