Red Sox's J.D. Martinez: Out again, likely banged up

Martinez is out of Tuesday's lineup against the Blue Jays for the second day in a row, Christopher Smith of MassLive.com reports.

Considering this is his second day off in a row in an American League ballpark, Martinez is probably dealing with an injury of some sort. In the meantime, Mitch Moreland starts at DH while Steve Pearce starts at first base.

