Red Sox's J.D. Martinez: Out for third straight
Martinez (illness) will sit for the third straight game Wednesday against the Blue Jays, Chris Cotillo of MassLive.com reports.
It remains unclear when Martinez is expected to return, but he hasn't been able to appear even off the bench in the first two games of the series. Christian Vazquez will serve as the designated hitter in his absence.
