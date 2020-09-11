site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Red Sox's J.D. Martinez: Out of Friday's lineup
Martinez is not in the lineup Friday against the Rays, Chris Cotillo of The Springfield Republican reports.
Martinez is 0-for-16 with seven strikeouts and one walk over the past four games, so he'll take a seat for Friday's contest. Kevin Plawecki (hand) will bat fifth as the designated hitter in Tampa Bay.
