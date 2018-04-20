Martinez is not in the lineup for Friday's game against the A's, Pete Abraham of The Boston Globe reports.

Martinez was lifted for a pinch runner in the eighth inning of Thursday's game after his second double of the night, but there has been no word of an injury to this point. Hanley Ramirez will serve as the designated hitter in the series opener against righty Kendall Graveman, with Andrew Benintendi, Jackie Bradley and Mookie Betts in the outfield from left to right.