Red Sox's J.D. Martinez: Out of lineup Friday
Martinez is not in the lineup for Friday's game against the A's, Pete Abraham of The Boston Globe reports.
Martinez was lifted for a pinch runner in the eighth inning of Thursday's game after his second double of the night, but there has been no word of an injury to this point. Hanley Ramirez will serve as the designated hitter in the series opener against righty Kendall Graveman, with Andrew Benintendi, Jackie Bradley and Mookie Betts in the outfield from left to right.
More News
-
Red Sox's J.D. Martinez: Ups average with impressive week•
-
Red Sox's J.D. Martinez: Blasts third home run Saturday•
-
Red Sox's J.D. Martinez: Slugs grand slam Wednesday•
-
Red Sox's J.D. Martinez: Hits first Red Sox homer•
-
Red Sox's J.D. Martinez: Gets breather Monday•
-
Red Sox's J.D. Martinez: Makes second straight outfield start•
-
Week 5: Two-start pitcher rankings
The two-start options for Week 5 (April 23-29) are mostly uninspiring, says our Scott White,...
-
Hitters: Buy these fast starts
Chris Towers examines five hitters off to quick starts, and decides it's time to buy into...
-
Pitchers: Buy these fast starters
Chris Towers takes a look at five pitchers you should expect to sustain their quick starts...
-
Waivers: Upside in Brinson
Lewis Brinson and Jeimer Candelario had huge games Thursday. Heath Cummings looks at their...
-
Ranking the top 30 DL stashes
Jeff Samardzija and Drew Pomeranz and a host of other players are set to return from the DL...
-
These eight are Fantasy fool's gold
These eight look like they've turned over a new leaf, but don't be fooled, says our Scott...