Martinez is not in Sunday's lineup against the Athletics, Christopher Smith of The Springfield Republican reports.
Martinez is hitting .308 with zero home runs and 10 runs scored over his last 10 games. Jarren Duran, who may only be up while Jackie Bradley is on the paternity list, is getting the start at designated hitter.
