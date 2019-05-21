Red Sox's J.D. Martinez: Out with illness

Martinez is sick, which is why he is out of the lineup for the second day in a row Tuesday against the Blue Jays, Pete Abraham of The Boston Globe reports.

We knew he must be dealing with something for him to miss two straight games in an American League ballpark, and an illness seems like the best-case scenario. Mitch Moreland starts at DH and Steve Pearce starts at first base in his absence. Martinez should be considered questionable for Wednesday's game in Toronto.