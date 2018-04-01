Martinez started in left field Saturday and went 2-for-4 with a double and a run scored in 3-2 win over the Rays.

Saturday's game was a couple of first for Martinez: it was his first time in the field after two games as the designated hitter, and he got his first hit of the season. Manager Alex Cora will utilize Martinez, Hanley Ramirez and Mitch Moreland in a rotation at first base and DH, but will also have Martinez hit left field to spell one of the team's outfielders from time to time.