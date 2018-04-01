Red Sox's J.D. Martinez: Plays field Saturday
Martinez started in left field Saturday and went 2-for-4 with a double and a run scored in 3-2 win over the Rays.
Saturday's game was a couple of first for Martinez: it was his first time in the field after two games as the designated hitter, and he got his first hit of the season. Manager Alex Cora will utilize Martinez, Hanley Ramirez and Mitch Moreland in a rotation at first base and DH, but will also have Martinez hit left field to spell one of the team's outfielders from time to time.
More News
-
Red Sox's J.D. Martinez: Working on timing•
-
Red Sox's J.D. Martinez: To play some outfield•
-
Red Sox's J.D. Martinez: Set to debut Wednesday•
-
Red Sox's J.D. Martinez: Contract with Red Sox finalized•
-
Red Sox's J.D. Martinez: Sorting through contract adjustments•
-
Red Sox's J.D. Martinez: Signing delayed•
-
Ranking the five newest closers
Over the last few days, Fantasy owners have been subjected to a deluge of last-minute closer...
-
Early season hot takes (or not)
Some noteworthy things happened on opening day, just like on every other day of the baseball...
-
Waivers: Jose Martinez top option
Heath Cummings takes a look at Opening Day and who you need to look at on the waiver wire.
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 2
Which bats are worth using off the waiver wire in Week 2? Scott White gives you his favori...
-
Week 2 two-start pitcher rankings
A full-length second week introduces two-start pitchers to the equation. Our Scott White ranks...
-
Podcast: Players to keep an eye on
Looking to do some scouting? We’ll tell you which players to keep an eye on in the first few...