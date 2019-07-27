Red Sox's J.D. Martinez: Posts two more extra-base hits

Martinez went 2-for-4 with a home run, triple and three RBI in a 10-5 victory against the Yankees on Friday.

The 31-year-old has recorded at least two hits in five straight games, and during that stretch, he has three contests with multiple extra-base hits. However, Martinez does only have three homers this month, which has put him back behind his pace from last season. Martinez has 21 long balls, but he will really have to heat up to reach 40 for the third straight year. He is batting .297 with 46 extra-base hits, 58 RBI, 60 runs and one steal in 381 at-bats this season.