Red Sox's J.D. Martinez: Posts two more extra-base hits
Martinez went 2-for-4 with a home run, triple and three RBI in a 10-5 victory against the Yankees on Friday.
The 31-year-old has recorded at least two hits in five straight games, and during that stretch, he has three contests with multiple extra-base hits. However, Martinez does only have three homers this month, which has put him back behind his pace from last season. Martinez has 21 long balls, but he will really have to heat up to reach 40 for the third straight year. He is batting .297 with 46 extra-base hits, 58 RBI, 60 runs and one steal in 381 at-bats this season.
More News
-
Red Sox's J.D. Martinez: Mashes 20th homer•
-
Red Sox's J.D. Martinez: Goes deep in loss•
-
Red Sox's J.D. Martinez: Not in lineup Saturday•
-
Red Sox's J.D. Martinez: Pushes average above .300•
-
Red Sox's J.D. Martinez: Records another three-hit game•
-
Red Sox's J.D. Martinez: Ropes two extra-base hits•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy trade chart: Acuna Jr. up
SportsLine's trade chart and evaluator grades every Fantasy baseball deal
-
Week 19 Fantasy baseball rankings
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Week 19 Preview: Two-start pitchers
Hot-hand pitchers like Reynaldo Lopez and Brad Keller are in line for two starts at the right...
-
Week 19 Preview: Top 10 sleeper hitters
The upcoming trade deadline makes for a chaotic Week 19, and the crop of sleeper hitters is...
-
Waivers, winners, losers: Gallo hurt
Who can you find to replace Joey Gallo's power production? Do the Dodgers have a new catcher?...
-
Replacing Rays ace Blake Snell
Blake Snell's season might be over, at least in Fantasy. Here are some options for those attempting...