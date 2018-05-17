Red Sox's J.D. Martinez: Provides early offense Wednesday

Martinez went 1-for-3 with a two-run home run and two runs scored in Wednesday's 6-4 win over the Athletics.

Martinez's first-inning home run gave the Red Sox an early cushion and was his 12th of the season. If it seems like Martinez is bashing homers every other day, that's because he's hit seven over the last 14 games. After a cold start to the season, Martinez has hit .388/.442/.716 since April 13 and is now tied for second in MLB with 36 RBI.