Martinez went 3-for-4 with a pair of RBI in Friday's win over the Yankees.

Martinez brought the Red Sox to within one run with his RBI single in the fourth, and his one-out RBI single in the bottom of the ninth sent the game to extras, where Boston would eventually win. The game represented Martinez's first multi-hit performance thus far in August -- he'd gone just 5-for-33 (.152) at the plate to begin the month.