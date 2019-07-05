Red Sox's J.D. Martinez: Pushes average above .300

Martinez went 3-for-4 with an RBI and a run scored in Thursday's 8-7 win over the Blue Jays.

Martinez spent 12 games with a batting average below .300 but crossed that threshold with Thursday's three-hit performance. He has hit safely in seven straight contests, including three three-hit efforts, while batting .467 (14-for-30) with five extra-base hits and six RBI.

