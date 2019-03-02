Red Sox's J.D. Martinez: Ready for spring debut
Martinez will make his spring debut Saturday, according to Sean McAdam of BostonSportsJournal.com.
The Red Sox have taken it easy with Martinez thus far this spring, but he is ready to see his first action of 2019. Martinez will serve as Boston's designated hitter and hit cleanup in Saturday's batting order.
