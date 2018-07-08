Red Sox's J.D. Martinez: Receives afternoon off
Martinez is out of the lineup Sunday against the Royals, Christopher Smith of MassLive.com reports.
The Red Sox haven't indicated that Martinez is dealing with any sort of physical issue, so it appears he's merely getting a rest again Sunday, despite receiving the day off six days earlier against the Nationals. In between the two days off, Martinez has remained scorching hot at the plate, delivering two-hit performances in each of his four starts. Steve Pearce will serve as Boston's designated hitter in the series finale with Martinez on the bench.
