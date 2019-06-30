Red Sox's J.D. Martinez: Records another three-hit game

Martinez went 3-for-4 with a solo home run and two runs in a 12-8 loss against the Yankees at London Stadium on Sunday.

The designated hitter was part of a three-homer barrage during the first inning for the Red Sox, but that didn't hold up, as again the Yankees reached double digits in runs Sunday. Martinez enjoyed hitting in London, going 6-for-9 (.667) in the two-game European set. He is batting .298 with 18 home runs, 47 RBI, 49 runs and one stolen base in 295 at-bats this season.